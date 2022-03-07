SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Mplx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

