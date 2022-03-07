SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

