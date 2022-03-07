SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $302.28 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

