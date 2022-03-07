SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,953,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after buying an additional 222,630 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

