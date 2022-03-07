Soda Coin (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $22.48 million and approximately $703,782.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00103389 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

