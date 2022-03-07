SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOFI. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $185,092,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

