Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 2,027.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,027.50 ($26.57).

Several analysts have weighed in on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($22.93) to GBX 1,900 ($24.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.34) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON:SCT traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,456 ($19.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,858.78. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.50). The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

