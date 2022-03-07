Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTC. Bank of America began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of DTC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,433. Solo Brands has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

