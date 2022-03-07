Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.
Several research firms have issued reports on DTC. Bank of America began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of DTC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,433. Solo Brands has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22.
In related news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
