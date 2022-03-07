SOMESING (SSX) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $110.37 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042758 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.57 or 0.06557290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,103.94 or 0.99761178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00046702 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,162,260 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

