Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of SMPNY opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Sompo has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.38.
Sompo Company Profile
