Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SMPNY opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Sompo has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.