Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2679 per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKHHY shares. CLSA lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

