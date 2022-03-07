Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

SHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

SHC opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.45. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

