Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Holdings Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,525 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.84% of Sotera Health worth $56,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

SHC opened at $19.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.