Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $148.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.26. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

