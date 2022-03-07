Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $224.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average of $234.81. Target Co. has a one year low of $167.05 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.