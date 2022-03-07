Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 96 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 436.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $260.97 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $240.46 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.