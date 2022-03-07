Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 81.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tesla by 64.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total value of $408,038,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $838.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $952.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $927.71. The firm has a market cap of $841.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.