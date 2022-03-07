Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 485,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after purchasing an additional 575,006 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,565,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,833,000 after buying an additional 374,480 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

