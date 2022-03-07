Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 5,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,719. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $80,984,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $17,438,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

