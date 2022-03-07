SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $275,940.52 and $127,142.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.64 or 0.06568634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,244.56 or 0.99861226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046899 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.