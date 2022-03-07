SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.04. 496,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,389,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

