SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,922,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after buying an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.52. 223,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,936. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

