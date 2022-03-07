SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 323,695 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,845 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,988,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,354.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,452,000.

SPSM stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

