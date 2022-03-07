Splintershards Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $55.51 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003224 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007482 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 606,915,954 coins and its circulating supply is 487,023,516 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.