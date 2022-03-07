Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,994 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 149,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,642,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.66.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $129.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.