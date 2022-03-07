Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $203.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

