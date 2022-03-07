Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 23,057 Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Uxin were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uxin alerts:

Shares of Uxin stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. Uxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter.

About Uxin (Get Rating)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.