Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $393,000 Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.11.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

