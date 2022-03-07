Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ventas by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ventas by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

