Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EHang were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in EHang during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EHang by 61.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in EHang by 169.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EH stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $659.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67. EHang Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

