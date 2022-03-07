Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,808 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

