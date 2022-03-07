Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SQSP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

NYSE SQSP traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,201. Squarespace has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $64.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

