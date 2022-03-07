STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $78.29 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 159.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,375,000 after buying an additional 94,159 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.