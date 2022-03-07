Stable Road Acquisition (MNTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $2.20 on Monday. Stable Road Acquisition has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

In other Stable Road Acquisition news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $736,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,046,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Stable Road Acquisition in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

