Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 30.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of STN stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.