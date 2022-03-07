Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.39

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 3169699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown University bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.