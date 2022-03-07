State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after buying an additional 166,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $269.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.43 and a 200 day moving average of $286.41. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $230.89 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

