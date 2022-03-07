State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.77. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

