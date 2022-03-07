State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $121,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,031 shares of company stock valued at $8,119,524 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

