State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.41 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,739 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,974,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

Illumina stock opened at $323.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.42 and a 200-day moving average of $391.73. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.66 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

