State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Life Storage worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $82,871,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $135.11 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

