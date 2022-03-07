State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 85,041 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 51,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $71.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.