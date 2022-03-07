State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Amdocs worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Amdocs by 144.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX opened at $81.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

