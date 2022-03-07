Step Finance Market Capitalization Hits $616,545.80 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $616,545.80 and approximately $7.25 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.19 or 0.06672307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,046.08 or 0.99926589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

