Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,691. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Stericycle by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

