Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

SRCL stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

