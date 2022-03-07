Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Up 50.1% in February

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,500 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the January 31st total of 464,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sterling Construction by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Sterling Construction by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 36,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

