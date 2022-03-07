Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $200.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta has a 52-week low of $152.51 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.84 and its 200 day moving average is $225.93.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

