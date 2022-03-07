Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESVIF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,110. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

