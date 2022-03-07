Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target to $14.00

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18. Atreca has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atreca by 62.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 730.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atreca by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atreca by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

